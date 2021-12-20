The college, alongside six other education establishments which will serve learners in the Lewes constituency, has been successful in the Government’s £120m competition to establish the next wave of innovative new Institutes of Technology (IoTs) across the country.

IoTs are innovative collaborations between employers, Further Education providers, and Higher Education providers, offering higher technical STEM education and training (mainly at Levels 4 and 5) in key sectors such as Digital, Construction, Engineering, Manufacturing and Health.

Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, said: “I am delighted that the Government have moved this exciting proposal to the next stage to seeing Plumpton College become an Institute of Technology, which could see over £2.25 million of funding towards an extension. This will help improve the educational offering that Plumpton College gives, it’s connections with employers and the future job prospects of students.”

The proposal, led by South Essex College, has requested more than £2.2 million to support an extension at Plumpton College and will now go forward to the Pre-Award stage, which is the final phase of becoming an IoT.

This stage includes discussions with the Department for Education on the detailed terms of their Licence Agreement and Capital Funding Agreement, which when signed by both the Department and the applicant, will formally confirm them as an IoT.

Plumpton College is also to receive £19,370 of funding that is part of £150 million that has been awarded to 100 colleges and universities to upgrade their facilities and equipment to boost access to higher technical training and flexible courses in key subjects, such as engineering, healthcare and science, that will help tackle regional skills gaps and level up local economies.