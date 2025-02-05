Pod of 'striking' dolphins spotted near Eastbourne

A pod of dolphins has been spotted off the coast of Eastbourne.

Simon Logan spotted the pod of approximately 50 common dolphins about 15 miles from Beachy Head.

The pod ‘included juveniles and calves’, according to the Sussex Dolphin Project, which records sightings just like this one.

Thea Taylor, Sussex Dolphin Project managing director, said: “These striking dolphins are infrequent visitors to the Sussex coast, and often form much larger pods than any other species in Sussex, sometimes into their hundreds!

The pod of dolphins spotted about 15 miles from Beachy Head. Photo: Still from video by Simon Logan

“We are thankful to Simon for filling in the sighting form. While we are still raising funds for a dedicated research vessel, sightings from members of the public provide valuable insights on the species present in our Sussex waters.”

A ‘superpod’ of hundreds of dolphins was spotted about ten miles off the coast of Eastbourne in 2023.

It was the largest pod seen recorded on video in recent years, according to the Sussex Dolphin Project.

Common dolphins, which can be spotted all around the UK, are an offshore species but often come close to shore to feed. The species can be identified by their distinctive color pattern, often described as an ‘hourglass’.

Sussex Dolphin Project is currently raising funds for its ‘very own research boat’: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/buy-us-a-boat-sdp.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Currently our team is limited in how we can gather crucial data and if we want to carry out boat-based research we have to charter private vessels, which can be incredibly expensive.

“By supporting our Crowdfunder, you are not just funding a vessel; you are investing in the future of marine conservation in Sussex and ensuring that our research can continue."