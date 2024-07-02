The Drum and Bugle Corps in Horsham town centre on Armed Forces SundayThe Drum and Bugle Corps in Horsham town centre on Armed Forces Sunday
The Drum and Bugle Corps in Horsham town centre on Armed Forces Sunday

Poignant Horsham ceremony marks 'The Day Sussex Died'

By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 10:49 BST
A poignant ceremony was held in Horsham on Sunday marking ‘The Day Sussex Died.’

It signalled the end of Armed Forces Week with Horsham District Council chairman Nigel Emery speaking out to commemorate those who have died or were injured in military conflicts.

"In particular this year, we remember the many men of Sussex that died in the Boars Head Massacre on June 29 1916 where the Royal Sussex regiment occupied the Boar’s Head, a salient line in the German Front Line during WW1,” he said.

"Some 17 officers and 349 men were killed and another 1,000 were injured or taken prisoner. It is known in the regimental history as ‘The Day Sussex Died’.”

Earlier, hundreds packed Horsham’s Carfax to see an array of military vehicles and military themed stalls in a ‘Veterans’ Village’ created to commemorate the week.

There wwere parades of bands, veterans and cadets and an address given by Zäl Rustom, chairman of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Crowds gathered in Horsham town centre to mark Armed Forces Sunday and to mark 'The Day Sussex Died'

1. Armed Forces Sunday

Crowds gathered in Horsham town centre to mark Armed Forces Sunday and to mark 'The Day Sussex Died'Photo: Ross Mathews

Cadets on parade in Horsham's Carfax

2. Armed Forces Sunday

Cadets on parade in Horsham's CarfaxPhoto: Contributed

Young and old watched military displays

3. Armed Forces Sunday

Young and old watched military displaysPhoto: Contributed

There was music to entertain the crowds

4. Armed Forces Sunday

There was music to entertain the crowdsPhoto: Contributed

