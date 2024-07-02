It signalled the end of Armed Forces Week with Horsham District Council chairman Nigel Emery speaking out to commemorate those who have died or were injured in military conflicts.

"In particular this year, we remember the many men of Sussex that died in the Boars Head Massacre on June 29 1916 where the Royal Sussex regiment occupied the Boar’s Head, a salient line in the German Front Line during WW1,” he said.

"Some 17 officers and 349 men were killed and another 1,000 were injured or taken prisoner. It is known in the regimental history as ‘The Day Sussex Died’.”

Earlier, hundreds packed Horsham’s Carfax to see an array of military vehicles and military themed stalls in a ‘Veterans’ Village’ created to commemorate the week.

There wwere parades of bands, veterans and cadets and an address given by Zäl Rustom, chairman of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion.

1 . Armed Forces Sunday Crowds gathered in Horsham town centre to mark Armed Forces Sunday and to mark 'The Day Sussex Died'Photo: Ross Mathews

2 . Armed Forces Sunday Cadets on parade in Horsham's CarfaxPhoto: Contributed

3 . Armed Forces Sunday Young and old watched military displaysPhoto: Contributed