Poignant wartime letter goes on show at Littlehampton Museum, having stayed secret for decades

A poignant wartime letter that remained secret for decades, until it was discovered in a forgotten air raid shelter, has been put on show by Littlehampton Museum.

The incredible find from the Second World War has been made part of a display at Littlehampton Museum to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The typed letter, dated May 30, 1940, was folded up inside a Regesan tin for antiseptic bronchial lozenges.

It reads: "To he who opened the box.

The typed letter, dated May 30, 1940, was folded up inside this Regesan tin

"This Air Raid Shelter was built in May 1940, by two neighbours Mr H.R. Holmes and Mr L. Voke with the combined assistance of both families.

"Much water has flowed under the bridge since the above date and as we send this note to posterity, we wonder under what conditions you will read this.

"One thing we are certain of is Britain never will be slaves. Dated May 30, 1940."

Museum research has identified the letter’s authors as Henry R. Holmes and Leslie W. Voke, neighbours and local businessmen.

The letter was found inside a lozenge tin during demolition work behind Acres the Bakers at 43 High Street, Littlehampton, in 1971

Mr Holmes is listed in the 1939 census as a master hairdresser. He lived at 45 High Street with his wife Florence and son Thomas.

Mr Voke, a men’s outfitter dealer, was involved in Air Raid Precautions. He lived at number 43 High Street with his wife Gladys.

Julia Edge, curator, said the heartfelt letter was a moving new addition to the collection, having been discovered decades after the war in a forgotten air raid shelter in High Street.

The letter was found inside the lozenge tin during demolition work behind Acres the Bakers at 43 High Street in 1971. The outbuilding, as the letter revealed, had once served as a wartime air raid shelter.

Lovingly safeguarded by its finder for over half a century, the letter has now been generously donated to the museum, where it will be preserved as a tangible reminder of the town’s wartime history and the spirit of its townsfolk.

Freddie Tandy, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: "We are very grateful that the donor has treasured this letter and kept it safe for over 54 years.

"The museum will now ensure it is carefully preserved so that future generations can connect with this powerful piece of local and national history.”

From May 8 to the end of June, the letter will be on display in a case in the museum’s reception area to commemorate VE Day, along with other World War Two items from the museum’s collections. Entry is free.