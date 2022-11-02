Polegate care home hopes to build community centre

Bernhard Baron Care Home , an assisted living facility, hopes to build a community centre. If approved by Wealden District Council , a courtyard area within the site would become home to a new community centre.

Plans say: “The trustees are keen to improve facilities by the provision of a purpose build activities centre for the residents in the hope of establishing a community cafe style hub within the homes. The establishment of this type of facility has been proven to enhance quality care for dementia suffers and may in the future also provide much needed ‘respite’ care for local day visitors.”