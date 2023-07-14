NationalWorldTV
Polegate charity celebrates 25 year anniversary with party

A charity in Polegate celebrated its 25 year anniversary with a special birthday party.
By Sam Pole
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:17 BST

On July 10, Polegate charity, Children With Cancer Fund, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a party with many members of the charity as well as friends and people that have supported the charity throughout the years.

The charity, whose aim is to support families affected by childhood cancer, is a member of the Eastbourne Local Lottery, which means resident buying a lottery ticket can support them to continue the work they do in the community and be in with a chance of winning cash prizes at the same time.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the charity said: “Thank you to everyone who came to our 25th birthday party.

"Celebrating with you all really was the best way to bring in our 25th year of supporting our families.

“Here’s to the next 25 years and beyond.”

