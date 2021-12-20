Polegate charity needs £50,000 to ‘secure future’

Children with Cancer Fund - Polegate (CWCF) has been given the opportunity to purchase the building where staff run their day-to-day operation – so they are on a mission to fundraise the remaining £50,000.

A spokesperson from the charity, which is in The Triangle, said, “Unfortunately, the pandemic had a harsh impact on the charity’s finances, with a loss of income and reduction in their services.”

Last year the charity’s landlord also informed the group that they would be using the office for other purposes and that they would have to leave the building within ‘a matter of months’, according to the spokesperson.

Children with Cancer Fund - Polegate SUS-211220-112609001

They added, “The relocation and moving costs proved to be very expensive, adding a significant amount to their expenditure that could not have been foreseen.

“Purchasing the current office would prevent these issues from arising in the future.”

The group said the office is the focal point of their charity and is where the day-to-day running of the operation takes place.

The spokesperson said, “Whether it be supporting beneficiaries, fundraising, or coordinating family events, the office provides a space for staff to work effectively towards the charity’s aims.

“It is a beacon of hope for the families they support, a bright and comforting place they know they can drop in to if they need support or someone to talk to who understands what they are going through.

“Purchasing the office will have a long-lasting positive impact, significantly reducing their annual core costs and allowing the charity to allocate more of their future funding towards the beneficiaries as opposed to the operational costs of CWCF.

“Most importantly, it is CWCF’s home and the heart of the charity.