Polegate charity receives £2,500 to ‘grant special wishes’ for children with cancer

A cancer charity in Polegate has been gifted £2,500 to help ‘grant special wishes’.

A spokesperson from the Children with Cancer Fund – Polegate said: “We had the pleasure of having these wonderful people from Mark Masons' Hall who presented us with a cheque for £2,500 for 'granting special wishes that can be practical, medical or just plain fun!'”

Paul Rose from the Red Cross of Constantine in Sussex presented the cheque from the Grand Sovereign’s Care For Children Fund.

The Red Cross of Constantine is a Christian fraternal order of Freemasonry.

Paul Rose from the Red Cross of Constantine (fourth from the left) handing over the donation to the Children with Cancer Fund - Polegate

A Children with Cancer Fund spokesperson said: “The Grand Soverign's Care for Children Fund was formed at the turn of the millennium with the express intention and principle of using it's charitable assets for the relief and assistance of children.

“The Grand Soverign's Care for Children Fund is funded with donations from over 5,000 knights of the Masonic Order of the Red Cross of Constantine.”

