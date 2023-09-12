Polegate floor layer becomes Screwfix top tradesman finalist
and live on Freeview channel 276
Simon Grimley, a skilled floor layer from Polegate, is one step closer to being crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2023, after reaching the final of the national award, along with nine other tradespeople.
Simon, 45, has 23 years of experience in the trade and impressed judges during the semi-final stage with his passion for supporting those at the start of their career, which sees him regularly volunteer his time at his local college.
Screwfix Top Tradesperson attracted more than 1,000 applications this year, with just ten making the final stage.
The final will take place at Screwfix LIVE on Friday, September 22, where Simon will have the chance to highlight his professionalism, dedication and commitment to the trade in front of a panel of industry experts.
The panel includes representatives from the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE), the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), and Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022 champion, Toby Peacock.
Only one tradesperson will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson and receive the ultimate trade bundle of tech, tools and training worth £20,000, while earning themselves a spot in the Screwfix Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame.
Simon, who owns Grimley Flooring, said: “I’m really proud to have made it to the final of this coveted award. If I was lucky enough to be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson I’d want to use the prize to give back to the local communtity and also further my goal of hiring an apprentice one day.”
Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix and judge of the competition, said: “At Screwfix, we know how invaluable tradespeople are to both our economy and the local communities in which they work. Our Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition shines a light on inspirational tradespeople who go above and beyond for their customers, their colleagues, and the next generation of tradespeople, day in, day out.
“The previous winners of the award are truly outstanding professionals, role models and ambassadors for the trade, and earned their spot in the Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame. I’m looking forward to crowning our 2023 champion in September and wish all the finalists the very best of luck!”