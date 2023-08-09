Polegate floor layer reaches semi-final of national award

A floor layer from Polegate has reached the semi-final of a national award which received more than 1,000 applications.

Simon Grimley is one of 27 semi-finalists who have been shortlisted for the final of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2023 award and he is hoping to reach the final 10.

Mr Grimley, who owns Grimley Flooring and has been working in the trade for 23 years, highlighted his professionalism, dedication and commitment to supporting the future of the industry in his initial application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since setting up his own business three years ago, 44-year-old Mr Grimley has already won several awards, including being named the best flooring shop in East Sussex, according to Screwfix.

Polegate floor layer Simon Grimley. Picture from Screwfix/Alisonwonderland Photography

A Screwfix spokesperson said: “Simon is passionate about supporting young talent to enter the industry, and also works with Eastbourne College where he supports young adults with learning difficulties to secure job opportunities.”

The top 10 applicants will participate in a one-day final event at Screwfix LIVE on September 22 where a panel of esteemed industry experts will interview the finalists before deciding on who is this year’s champion. The overall winner will receive tools, tech and training worth £20,000.

Mr Grimley said: “I hope to impress the judges with not only my skills but my passion for supporting those entering the industry too. Supporting new talent to start their own flooring career is something I find incredibly rewarding and I think we all need to play a role in this, which is why I’m excited to take on my own apprentice later this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in the 14th year of the prestigious award, Mr Grimley aims to join the ‘top tradesperson hall of fame’.

Marketing director at Screwfix Jack Wallace said: “We know there are many exceptional tradespeople out there who show passion and dedication day in, day out.

"When choosing our champion of the trade we look for inspirational tradespeople that go above and beyond for their customers, as well as acting as an ambassador for the industry to encourage the next generation of tradespeople.