Polegate man dies after car goes over cliff edge
A man from Polegate has died after a car went over a cliff edge near Eastbourne.
Sussex Police said emergency services were called to cliffs near Eastbourne at around 2.30pm on Friday, December 17 to reports of a car going over the edge.
A police spokesperson said, “The sole occupant of the vehicle, a 59-year-old man from Polegate, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”
Enquiries are ongoing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time, according to officers.
Eastbourne RNLI said it was also called to the incident along with local coastguards.