Polegate man dies after car goes over cliff edge

A man from Polegate has died after a car went over a cliff edge near Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to cliffs near Eastbourne at around 2.30pm on Friday, December 17 to reports of a car going over the edge.

A police spokesperson said, “The sole occupant of the vehicle, a 59-year-old man from Polegate, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”

Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

Enquiries are ongoing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time, according to officers.