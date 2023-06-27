Polegate mayor announces his chosen charity

The mayor of Polegate has announced his chosen charity for this year – First Responders.

Cllr Dunbar Dunbar with Richard Bradford, team leader of Eastbourne First Responders

First Responders are volunteers trained and dispatched by the South East Coast Ambulance Service to provide a First Response to 999 emergency calls that are close to where their live or work. The fact that they can be there quickly can be lifesaving.

Cllr Dan Dunbar said “I have been part of the team responding to 999 calls locally for the past four years and have witnessed many times the difference responders make to the patients outcome.”

Richard Bradford team leader for Eastbourne Area Community First Responders said “We are honoured to be chosen by Dan the Mayor of Polegate as his Charity of the Year.”

Cllr Dunbar added “I hope through my role of the towns mayor to be able to help raise the profile of the responders, the vital work their do in the community while assisting the charity with their fundraising efforts for the benefit of the local communities.”