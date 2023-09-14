A Polegate resident has raised her concerns over ‘ridiculously loud’ overnight road works on her street.

Angry residents in Filching Close, Polegate (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Kerry Duinhoven, of Filching Close, said resurfacing works have been taking place betweem 6pm to 6am every night since September 4 and are planned to continue until October.

The noise is reportedly keeping residents up at night and has especially impacted Mrs Duinhoven’s six-year-old child who has returned to school for the new term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "The work is ridiculously loud and I think over 100 residents have been impacted by the noise.

“We have been surviving on around two hours of sleep a night. We both have jobs [and] we have a six-year-old in the house.

"They have had their first week back at school which has been really emotional with only a couple of hours of sleep.

“You can lay in bed and your bed can almost shake because there has been so much noise outside, it has been really hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You cannot expect 100-odd residents to have no sleep for a week, I want to open my windows at night as well because of the heat but I am unable to do so because of the noise from the works.”