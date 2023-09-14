Polegate resident's concerns over 'ridiculously loud' overnight roadworks
Kerry Duinhoven, of Filching Close, said resurfacing works have been taking place betweem 6pm to 6am every night since September 4 and are planned to continue until October.
The noise is reportedly keeping residents up at night and has especially impacted Mrs Duinhoven’s six-year-old child who has returned to school for the new term.
She said: "The work is ridiculously loud and I think over 100 residents have been impacted by the noise.
“We have been surviving on around two hours of sleep a night. We both have jobs [and] we have a six-year-old in the house.
"They have had their first week back at school which has been really emotional with only a couple of hours of sleep.
“You can lay in bed and your bed can almost shake because there has been so much noise outside, it has been really hard.
“You cannot expect 100-odd residents to have no sleep for a week, I want to open my windows at night as well because of the heat but I am unable to do so because of the noise from the works.”
In response, an East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We apologise for the noise the residents have experienced at this location. We work hard to balance the needs of residents with the need to minimise disruption to the travelling public. However, after careful consideration we have arranged for the works area to be moved away from this location and will return to complete these works during the day.”