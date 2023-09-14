BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Polegate resident's concerns over 'ridiculously loud' overnight roadworks

A Polegate resident has raised her concerns over ‘ridiculously loud’ overnight road works on her street.
By Sam Pole
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Angry residents in Filching Close, Polegate (Photo by Jon Rigby)Angry residents in Filching Close, Polegate (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Angry residents in Filching Close, Polegate (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Kerry Duinhoven, of Filching Close, said resurfacing works have been taking place betweem 6pm to 6am every night since September 4 and are planned to continue until October.

The noise is reportedly keeping residents up at night and has especially impacted Mrs Duinhoven’s six-year-old child who has returned to school for the new term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: "The work is ridiculously loud and I think over 100 residents have been impacted by the noise.

Most Popular

“We have been surviving on around two hours of sleep a night. We both have jobs [and] we have a six-year-old in the house.

"They have had their first week back at school which has been really emotional with only a couple of hours of sleep.

“You can lay in bed and your bed can almost shake because there has been so much noise outside, it has been really hard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You cannot expect 100-odd residents to have no sleep for a week, I want to open my windows at night as well because of the heat but I am unable to do so because of the noise from the works.”

In response, an East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We apologise for the noise the residents have experienced at this location. We work hard to balance the needs of residents with the need to minimise disruption to the travelling public. However, after careful consideration we have arranged for the works area to be moved away from this location and will return to complete these works during the day.”

Related topics:Polegate