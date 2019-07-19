Polegate school celebrates new flagship status

A Polegate school is celebrating after being the first in the county to achieve flagship status in inclusion.

Polegate School is one of only 100 schools in the UK to have won the Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) award.

Head teacher Claire Martin-O'Donoghue and children celebrating Polegate School achieving flagship inclusion status (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190718-103848008

It recognises schools which have held IQM Centre of Excellence status for at least three years, and played a strong leadership role in developing inclusion best practice across a network of schools.

Headteacher Claire Martin-O’Donoghue said, “The award is a well-deserved recognition of the efforts from all those involved in the school, pupils, staff, parents, governors, and external partners.

“These people ensure Polegate School is a place where every pupil has the opportunity to flourish, be successful and exceed expectations.”

Polegate School was assessed in July by the Inclusion Quality Mark to achieve Flagship status.

Inspector Pauline Roberts was said to have been “extremely complimentary” about provision at the school.

During her visit she said, “Pupils were happy, friendly, self-confident and positive and their respect for the staff was evident.

“Pupils have clearly enjoyed their time at the school and have developed a love of learning while here.

“They explained how the teachers encourage them and make learning exciting.”

After the visit, the inspector said in her report, “Teaching and support staff are valued for their skills: quality first teaching demonstrates excellent practice and teachers are continually reviewing and further developing their skills to meet the diverse needs of all children.

“Support staff play a crucial role in the school, supporting in class, leading interventions and clubs and working closely with parents.”

A spokesperson for Polegate School said, “All this work has been based on the school’s motto, ‘Learning Without Limits,’ which underpins everything in this inspirational school, which places the children at the heart of everything it does.”

IQM status schools are committed to extending their networks further and publishing classroom-based research each year. Visit www.iqmaward.com