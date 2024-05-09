Polegate welcomes French guests to the town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar welcomed Stephanie Marinho representing the Mayor of Saintry-sur-Seine along with Christine Diniz chairman of the French twinning association who said “It was lovely to be welcomed back to our friends in Polegate by the towns Mayor.”
Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “On behalf of Polegate Town Council, as Mayor, I was delighted to welcome our guests to our town and in recognition of our friendship I was pleased to present them with one of my own photographs of Polegate and its surroundings. I was very surprised and grateful for the medal presented to myself from the Town Hall of Saintry-sur-Seine.”
Yusaf Samiullah from the Polegate Twinning Association commented “Town twinning’s primary aim is to promote international friendship and it was a wonderful afternoon welcoming our friends back to Polegate after five years.”
Saintry-sur-Seine, is a small town in the Isle-de-France region of France close by Corbeil-Essonnes, South of Paris, on the Seine first twinned with Polegate in 1991.