Polegate’s Children with Cancer Fund awarded £79,725 by BBC Children in Need

The charity Children with Cancer Fund in Polegate has been awarded a grant of £79,725 over by BBC’s Children in Need.

The charity said that the grant will fund social events and support for children with cancer and help make a difference to the lives of children and young people facing disadvantage in Wealden.

The project works towards improving young people’s mental wellbeing by providing practical and emotional support and social events to unite children affected by childhood cancer.

Chloe Wenham, Operations Manager at Children with Cancer Fund said: “We could not provide this level of support for young people in Wealden with out the help of BBC Children in Need. This grant will go on to change the lives of so many young people and give them the support they need.”