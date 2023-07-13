NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Police and ambulance service attend crash on the A259, pictures show

The emergency services responded to a collision on the A259 last night (July 12), new pictures show.
By Connor Gormley
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST

The pictures, sent in by photographer Eddie Mitchell, show police officers and SECamb paramedics at the scene of an incident at the bottom of Titnore Lane on the A259, just outside Northbrook College.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment and we will continue to update this story as more details are revealed.

Read more

RTC South end of Titnore Lane Worthing. Photo: Eddie MitchellRTC South end of Titnore Lane Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
RTC South end of Titnore Lane Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Most Popular

Shoreham ex-Royal Marine to pay respects with 10,000 veterans at Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service