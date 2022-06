The burglary took place in the Co-op on Ham road on Thursday, June 3.

Officers received the first reports at around 11.30pm.

Two men (pictured) were seen to enter the store using a crowbar to enter the doors before stealing cash and leaving on foot.

Do you recognise this man?

Anybody who recognises the men in these pictures, witnesses anything suspicious around that time or has relevant CCTV or doorbell footage has been asked to contact the police online by calling 101, quoting Operation Baseball.

