Police appeal after man who was pulled from Hastings reservoir dies
Sussex Police said the man in his 30s was pulled from the water in Alexandra Park by several members of the public.
He was then taken to hospital and later pronounced dead, police added.
Police are now appealing for information about the incident.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a man in Buckshole Reservoir, Hastings, at around 2.40pm on Sunday, June 23.
“A man in his 30s was pulled from the water by several brave members of the public, and treated by the ambulance service.
“He was taken to hospital, where he was sadly confirmed deceased. His next of kin have been informed.
“Enquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances, and any witnesses are asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 677 of 23/06.”