Police appeal for help after teenage girl reported missing from Southwick
Adur and Worthing Police have appealed for help finding a missing girl from Southwick this afternoon (Sunday, October 16).
They announced on their Twitter profile at 4.18pm: “Have you seen 13-year-old Tahlia Bradstock-Tighe? She was reported missing from Southwick and concerns are growing for her welfare.
“Anyone who sees Tahlia or knows where she is, is asked to contact us online or by calling 101 quoting serial 0834 of 14/10.”
