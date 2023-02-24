Police have asked anyone with information which might help the investigation to contact them online or by calling 101, citing serial 828 of 11/02.

Property owner Bob Budd said going back over the footage was an almost frightening experience. “It’s nasty,” he said. “The way he throws the brick through thhe window. We didn't even hear him and it took all of six or seven minutes. He checked all the cars on the drive and then picked up one of the bricks and just chucked it through.”