Police appeal for information after car window smashed in Chichester

Police

Sussex Police officers are appealing for information after a car window was smashed on Saturday (June 28).

Police say the incident took place in the early hours, in Bishop Luffa Close, and that a man and a woman were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

"Did you see or hear anything suspicious?” a spokesperson asked. “Do you have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that might help? “If you have any information, please contact police quoting reference 47250125335.”