BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Police appeal for information following collision in Brighton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Brighton seafront.
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:43 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 08:44 BST

Emergency services responded to the collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Kings Road, Brighton, at about 5am on Monday, August 7.

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Maresfield, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said that the driver of a grey vehicle did not stop at the scene and police are appealing for information to locate the vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Brighton seafront.Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Brighton seafront.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Brighton seafront.

Officers investigating have urged witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, they want anyone with relevant CCTV, mobile phone footage, or dashcam footage in the area at the time to come forward.

Information can be reported so Sussex Police online or on 101 quoting serial 152 of 07/08.

Related topics:PoliceBrightonEmergency servicesCCTV