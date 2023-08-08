Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Brighton seafront.

Emergency services responded to the collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Kings Road, Brighton, at about 5am on Monday, August 7.

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Maresfield, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Police said that the driver of a grey vehicle did not stop at the scene and police are appealing for information to locate the vehicle.

Officers investigating have urged witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, they want anyone with relevant CCTV, mobile phone footage, or dashcam footage in the area at the time to come forward.