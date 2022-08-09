Police appeal for missing Bexhill man with links to Hastings, Eastbourne, and Brighton
Police are appealing for help in finding a missing man from Bexhill who has links to Hastings, Eastbourne, and Brighton.
By Elliot Wright
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 3:43 pm
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “Ricky Sawyer, 31, is missing from Bexhill. He is white, 5’ 10” and medium build. He has short, brown hair and stubble. He has links to Brighton, Eastbourne, Hastings and is also travels to London."
Police made the appeal on social media today (August 9).
Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “Ricky Sawyer, 31, is missing from Bexhill.
“He is white, 5’ 10” and medium build. He has short, brown hair and stubble. He has links to Brighton, Eastbourne, Hastings and is also travels to London.
“Dial 999 immediately if you can help, quoting serial 0545 of 09/08.”