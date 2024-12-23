A spokesperson on the Chichester Police Facebook Page wrote: “We’re concerned for Thomas, 76, who is vulnerable and missing from Chichester.
"He was last seen in the area this afternoon, wearing a light green jacket, light blue jeans and a green baseball cap.
"Please keep an eye out and call us on 999 if you see him, quoting serial 752 of 22/12.”
