Have you seen this missing man?Have you seen this missing man?
Have you seen this missing man?

Police appeal for missing Chichester man

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 07:39 GMT
Police are appealing to the public after a man has been missing from the West Sussex city.

A spokesperson on the Chichester Police Facebook Page wrote: “We’re concerned for Thomas, 76, who is vulnerable and missing from Chichester.

"He was last seen in the area this afternoon, wearing a light green jacket, light blue jeans and a green baseball cap.

"Please keep an eye out and call us on 999 if you see him, quoting serial 752 of 22/12.”

Related topics:PoliceChichester PoliceFacebook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice