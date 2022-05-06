Police appeal for witnesses after collision involving vehicle and cyclist

They have asked for anyone with footage of the incident to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: “A white Volkswagen Scirocco collided with the cyclist outside the Applegreen service station in Crawley Avenue at around 8.30am on Tuesday April 5.
“The cyclist was taken to hospital after sustaining a wrist injury.
“Enquiries are continuing and officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or from anyone with dashcam footage.
“Please email [email protected] or ring 101, quoting serial 429 of 05/04.”
