Police appeal for witnesses after collision involving vehicle and cyclist

Sussex Police investigating a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist in Crawley are appealing for witnesses.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:22 pm

They have asked for anyone with footage of the incident to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “A white Volkswagen Scirocco collided with the cyclist outside the Applegreen service station in Crawley Avenue at around 8.30am on Tuesday April 5.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

“The cyclist was taken to hospital after sustaining a wrist injury.

Police said a white Volkswagen Scirocco collided with the cyclist outside the Applegreen service station in Crawley Avenue on April 5.

“Enquiries are continuing and officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or from anyone with dashcam footage.

“Please email [email protected] or ring 101, quoting serial 429 of 05/04.”

Read more:

In pictures – a renovated detached bungalow in Hassocks with a double garage

Haywards Heath couple aim to raise £250,000 for cancer treatment after woman’s brain tumour returns

Award-winning Hunters estate agents takes over old Barclays site in Burgess Hill

PoliceSussex PoliceVolkswagenHaywards Heath