Police appeal for witnesses after E-Bike stolen outside Chichester pub

By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 12:21 BST
Sussex Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after an E-Bike was stolen from outside The Crate and Apple pub in Westgate, Chichester.

Officers have released images of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident, adding that the theft occurred at about 4.10pm on Sunday 4 August.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who recognises the man in the photos is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 47240150926.

