Police appeal for witnesses after E-Bike stolen outside Chichester pub
Sussex Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after an E-Bike was stolen from outside The Crate and Apple pub in Westgate, Chichester.
Officers have released images of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident, adding that the theft occurred at about 4.10pm on Sunday 4 August.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who recognises the man in the photos is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 47240150926.