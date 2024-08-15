Police appeal for witnesses after E-Bike stolen outside Chichester pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after an E-Bike was stolen from outside The Crate and Apple pub in Westgate, Chichester.

Officers have released images of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident, adding that the theft occurred at about 4.10pm on Sunday 4 August.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who recognises the man in the photos is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 47240150926.