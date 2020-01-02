Police appeal for witnesses after hit and run in Lewes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run at an Indian restaurant in Lewes.

According to police, a silver 4 x 4 vehicle believed to be an old style silver Land Rover Discovery appeared to have lost control at about 8.10pm on Tuesday (December 31) and hit the front of the restaurant in Eastgate Street, smashing the window and injuring four customers having a meal. The vehicle then made off towards Friars Walk.

Police said two of those injured were treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for minor cuts and the other two did not require hospital treatment.

PC Martyn Quick said, “We are investigating the circumstances of this collision and would like to hear from anyone who could identify the vehicle or the driver. Please get in touch with us if you can help.”

Email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 1291 of 31/12.