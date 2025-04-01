Police appeal for witnesses as six teens arrested after rape of 15-year-old girl in Chichester

Sussex Police

Six teenage boy have been arrested following the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Chichester, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in a field in the vicinity of the Roman wall and stream, close to the A286 Avenue De Chartres between 7pm and 9.30pm on March 19.

Following the attack, police said the 15-year-old victim sought assistance from members of the public and report it to the police. She is now being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries launched soon afterwards led to the arrest of six teenage boys in the area – four aged 16 and two aged 15 – on suspicion of rape. All of them have been released on conditional bail until the end of June, pending further investigation.

Detective Constable Gemma Mulloy said: “This was a horrific attack on a vulnerable victim and we recognise the concern this will cause in the community.

“We swiftly arrested six suspects – some of whom are known to the victim – in connection with the incident, and we are now appealing for anyone with any information to please come forward, as we seek to establish the exact circumstances.

“Were you in the area around that time and did you witness any suspicious activity? Did you capture anything on camera, or have you seen any relevant footage circulating online?

“Contact us online or via 101, quoting crime reference 47250052298.”

Members of the public can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.