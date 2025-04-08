Police appeal issued after vulnerable woman sexually assaulted in Chichester

Have you seen this man?

Sussex Police officers are appealing for information after a vulnerable woman was sexually assaulted in Chichester.

The appeal comes after it was reported that a man in his 50s made advances towards a vulnerable woman on William Road between February 27 and February 28.

The man had reportedly delivered goods to the address and attempts to identify him are ongoing. “If you have any information to report, you can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference 407 of 28/02,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.