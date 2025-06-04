Police appeal launched after Bognor charity shop burgled

Sussex Police officers have asked members of the public not to comment on, share or speculate about footage of the incident.

A charity shop burglary in Bognor Regis has sparked a Sussex Police appeal for information.

Thieves made off with £350 worth of donated jewellery after breaking into the Brent Lodge charity shop in Bognor Regis overnight between May 23 and 24.

"We are thankful that none of our staff or volunteers were harmed during the incident, as it was during closing hours, however we are all devastated about the damage and loss of funds it has caused. We are currently going through our busy animal care season and we rely heavily on the funds raised from our shops to help us provide their vital care and treatment,” a spokesperson said on Facebook the following day.

"We are now in the process of talking to our insurance company to see if we can recover some the lost funds.”

The charity shop supports the== Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, which treats, rehabilitates and eventually releases sick and injured wildlife out of a facility in Sidlesham, near Chichester. Keen to make up for lost revenue, the charity shop staff have issued a call for donations, asking members of the public to dig deep and support their worthy work. To find out more about Brent Lodge and donate, visit brentlodge.org, or follow them on Facebook. Responding to a request for comment, Sussex Police have issued the following statement: “Police received a report of a burglary at a premises in Bognor High Street overnight between 23 and 24 May. Damage was caused to gain entry and some items were taken from inside. Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 427 of 24/05.”