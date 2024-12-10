Police appeal launched after man robbed in Chichester

Sussex Police officers have issued an appeal for information after a man was robbed in Chichester.

A man was assaulted and robbed while walking along the River Lavant towpath in Avenue De Chartres, Sussex Police have said.

It happened at about 6.45am on Thursday, November 14, and the victim, a 38-year-old man from Portsmouth, was approached by two other men and assaulted. A small amount of cash was taken during the robbery.

One of the men was described as 6 foot tall and skinny, aged 30, wearing a light coloured hooded top pulled over to conceal his face. The second man is described as five foot five inches tall, of a stocky build, with unkempt black hair and a beard, aged somewhere in his mid twenties. He wore a green coat with no hood, displaying a logo on the chest, and dark coloured jogging bottoms.

"Officers are investigating and want anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward, including anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage,” a spokesperson said.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 261 of 14/11.