Police are appealing for information to find a missing man.

Sussex Police said Joe Mattelaer was reported missing from Lewes on Wednesday (July 19).

The 24 -year-old was last seen at about 7.30pm on that day, police said.

Sussex Police has put out an appeal on its Facebook page.

Joe Mattelaer. Picture from Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe is slim, 5ft 5ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair.

Police said it is believed he was wearing a blue denim top and plain T-shirt, blue skinny jeans and Vans trainers. He may also be carrying a grey rucksack.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are concerned for Joe’s welfare and believe he has links to the Brighton area.