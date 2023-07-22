NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Police appeal to find missing Lewes man

Police are appealing for information to find a missing man.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 10:24 BST

Sussex Police said Joe Mattelaer was reported missing from Lewes on Wednesday (July 19).

The 24 -year-old was last seen at about 7.30pm on that day, police said.

Sussex Police has put out an appeal on its Facebook page.

Joe Mattelaer. Picture from Sussex PoliceJoe Mattelaer. Picture from Sussex Police
Joe Mattelaer. Picture from Sussex Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joe is slim, 5ft 5ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair.

Police said it is believed he was wearing a blue denim top and plain T-shirt, blue skinny jeans and Vans trainers. He may also be carrying a grey rucksack.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are concerned for Joe’s welfare and believe he has links to the Brighton area.

“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quote serial 263 of 21/07.”

Related topics:Sussex PolicePoliceFacebookBrighton