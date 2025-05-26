Police appeal to find West Sussex man 'following damage to multiple vehicles' and 'assault'

Police say they are appealing to find a man for an investigation following damage to multiple vehicles and a report of a woman being assaulted in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester police took to Facebook to appeal to the public, in a bid to find the man.

The post read: “Do you recognise this man?"

We would like to speak to him in relation to an investigation following damage to multiple vehicles and a report of a woman being assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you recognise this man? (Photo: Sussex Police)

"This occurred between 8.30am and 9am on Wednesday 7 May in Woodlands Lane, Chichester."

Police added that members of the public who know the man or witnessed the incident should report online or phone 101 quoting serial 438 of 07/05.