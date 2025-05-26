Police appeal to find West Sussex man 'following damage to multiple vehicles' and 'assault'

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 26th May 2025, 14:25 BST

Police say they are appealing to find a man for an investigation following damage to multiple vehicles and a report of a woman being assaulted in West Sussex.

Chichester police took to Facebook to appeal to the public, in a bid to find the man.

The post read: “Do you recognise this man?"

We would like to speak to him in relation to an investigation following damage to multiple vehicles and a report of a woman being assaulted.

Do you recognise this man? (Photo: Sussex Police)Do you recognise this man? (Photo: Sussex Police)
"This occurred between 8.30am and 9am on Wednesday 7 May in Woodlands Lane, Chichester."

Police added that members of the public who know the man or witnessed the incident should report online or phone 101 quoting serial 438 of 07/05.

