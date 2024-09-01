Police appeal to trace owner of cow on loose in East Sussex

By Richard Gladstone
Published 1st Sep 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 14:49 BST
Police launched an appeal today to find the owner of a cow on the loose in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said on its Facebook page that the animal went on the loose at around 4am this morning (Sunday, September 1).

It was found in the middle of the road with an ear tag number on.

Sussex Police then took to social media in a bid to find the owner.

Police are trying to trace the owner of this cow. Picture: Sussex PolicePolice are trying to trace the owner of this cow. Picture: Sussex Police
Police are trying to trace the owner of this cow. Picture: Sussex Police

Earlier today, a police spokesperson said: “We’re urgently seeking to trace the owner of this cow – ear tag number UK269545 / 500017 – which has been loose on the road in Forest Row since around 4am.

“Our officers remain in the vicinity of Priory Road to ensure the safety of the animal and the wider community, however it is taking our resources away from other matters.”

The owner was later traced and the cow successfully reunited with its owner.

The police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who contacted us regarding the loose cow in Forest Row earlier today. We’re delighted to say its owner has been located and the animal safely moved on.”

