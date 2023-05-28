Police appealing for witnesses after teenager hospitalised in Brighton stabbing

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses today (May 28) following a stabbing in Brighton on Saturday afternoon (May 27).

Officers are trying to identify four males who were seen running from the scene of the incident, which took place at Russell Square.

Police were called to the incident at around 4.50pm and the 16-year-old victim, a boy from Croydon, was taken to hospital, where he is reportedly in a stable condition. Residents have been told to expect an increased police presence over the next few days to offer reassurance and a visible police contact to those who might be concerned.

Chief Inspector Dan Hiles said: “We recognise this was a concerning incident for the community and I would like to offer reassurance that we are treating it extremely seriously.

RUSSELL SQ BRIGHTON STABBING 27-5-23. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

“This is a fast-moving investigation into a number of positive lines of enquiry, as we seek to identify and locate those responsible.

“We would particularly like to hear from members of the public who saw four males running from Russell Square eastwards towards Regency Square around the time of the incident.

“Anyone who has any information that can help, or relevant dashcam or doorbell footage, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Badbury.”