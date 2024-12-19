Police ask for information as reports of dangerous bikers continue in Chichester city centre

Sussex Police officers have asked for more information as reports of ‘motorbike-style’ bikes being ridden dangerously and illegally in Chichester City Centre continue.

A spokesperson reassured residents that officers are aware of the reports today (December 19), and urged them to continue submitting reports and sharing information, in order to help them crack down on the practice.

"We would like to take this opportunity to encourage anybody who may have useful information regarding these bikes to report this to us online or via 101. In an emergency dial 999,” they said.