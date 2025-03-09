Police attend possible break-in on Worthing seafront

By Connor Gormley
Published 9th Mar 2025, 14:41 BST
A spokesperson for the police said that their enquiries are ‘very much ongoing’.
Sussex Police officers attended a possible break-in near Worthing seafront around midnight last night (between March 08 and 09).

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “(police) were called to a report of an alarm going off around 00.46am at a business premises and a possible break in. Police attended but could not find any intruders or signs of a break in.”

