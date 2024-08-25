Police cadets leave sweet treat for Crawley coppers on patrol
Police officers on patrol in Crawley returned to their car and found a sweet surprise recently.
The officers had been out keeping the people of Crawley safe and came back to find a packet of Haribo sweets on their car windshield accompanied by a heartfelt message from a local police cadet.
"Enjoy a sweet treat from the Crawley police cadets,” the message reads “#volunteerpolicecadets”.
Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “These acts of kindness really help make what is a difficult job that much better. Thanks Crawley Cadets, you're amazing”
