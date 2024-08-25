Police cadets leave sweet treat for Crawley coppers on patrol

By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Aug 2024, 15:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police officers on patrol in Crawley returned to their car and found a sweet surprise recently.

The officers had been out keeping the people of Crawley safe and came back to find a packet of Haribo sweets on their car windshield accompanied by a heartfelt message from a local police cadet.

"Enjoy a sweet treat from the Crawley police cadets,” the message reads “#volunteerpolicecadets”.

Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “These acts of kindness really help make what is a difficult job that much better. Thanks Crawley Cadets, you're amazing”

Related topics:Sussex PoliceFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.