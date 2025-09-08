Police cadets recover nitrous oxide canister during knife sweep in Hailsham

A nitrous oxide canister was recovered by cadets from Sussex Police during a knife sweep in Hailsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cadets carried out open-air searches at Western Road Rec and Gleneagles Country Park during the first week of September, engaging with members of the public, including other young people, to raise awareness about Op Safety - Sussex Police’s response to reduce knife crime and serious violence in Sussex.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Our cadets were able to put into practice the search techniques they've been learning in the classroom, resulting in 24 people spoken to, one large cannister of nitrous oxide recovered, evidence of drug use located and intel submitted for further action.

“It was fantastic to see our cadets out in uniform, positively received by the public, and taking an active role in crime prevention.”