Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police called after car crashed into five parked cars in Worthing

By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Jun 2025, 13:52 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2025, 15:02 BST
Police were called to a six-car crash in Worthing last night (June 15).

Early reports suggest the crash took place on Congreve Road at approximately 9pm last night.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police has now confirmed that a 31-year-old man was arrested after his car collided with five parked cars in Congreve Road, Worthing, at around 9pm.

"Tobias Welton, 31, of Peony Grove, Worthing, has been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol and driving without a valid test certificate and has been bailed to appear before Worthing Magistrates Court on 1 July,” they said.

Police called to four-car crash in Worthing

1. Police called to four-car crash in Worthing

Police called to four-car crash in Worthing Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Police called to four-car crash in Worthing

2. Police called to four-car crash in Worthing

Police called to four-car crash in Worthing Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Tobias Welton, 31, of Peony Grove, Worthing, has been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol and driving without a valid test certificate and has been bailed to appear before Worthing Magistrates Court on 1 July.

3. 4 CAR RTC CONGREVE RD WORTHING 21.30 HRS 14/6/25 ONE MALE ARRESTED

Tobias Welton, 31, of Peony Grove, Worthing, has been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol and driving without a valid test certificate and has been bailed to appear before Worthing Magistrates Court on 1 July. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Related topics:PoliceSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice