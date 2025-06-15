Early reports suggest the crash took place on Congreve Road at approximately 9pm last night.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police has now confirmed that a 31-year-old man was arrested after his car collided with five parked cars in Congreve Road, Worthing, at around 9pm.
"Tobias Welton, 31, of Peony Grove, Worthing, has been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol and driving without a valid test certificate and has been bailed to appear before Worthing Magistrates Court on 1 July,” they said.
1. Police called to four-car crash in Worthing
Police called to four-car crash in Worthing Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
2. Police called to four-car crash in Worthing
Police called to four-car crash in Worthing Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
3. 4 CAR RTC CONGREVE RD WORTHING 21.30 HRS 14/6/25 ONE MALE ARRESTED
Tobias Welton, 31, of Peony Grove, Worthing, has been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol and driving without a valid test certificate and has been bailed to appear before Worthing Magistrates Court on 1 July. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL