Police called to four-car crash in Worthing

A spokesperson for Sussex Police has now confirmed that a 31-year-old man was arrested after his car collided with five parked cars in Congreve Road, Worthing, at around 9pm.

"Tobias Welton, 31, of Peony Grove, Worthing, has been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol and driving without a valid test certificate and has been bailed to appear before Worthing Magistrates Court on 1 July,” they said.