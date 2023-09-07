Police called after donation pot stolen at Langney Community Centre
Police were called after the donation pot at Langney Community Centre was reported stolen.
The pot was reported stolen by the centre on Tuesday, September 5.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the community centre said: “It's come to our attention, during our Community Fridge session our donation pot was taken from the counter. We have informed the police.
“The donations that visitors to the centre kindly give us, help keep the centre open for everyone.
“If you have any information please email [email protected]”