BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Police called after donation pot stolen at Langney Community Centre

Police were called after the donation pot at Langney Community Centre was reported stolen.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The pot was reported stolen by the centre on Tuesday, September 5.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the community centre said: “It's come to our attention, during our Community Fridge session our donation pot was taken from the counter. We have informed the police.

“The donations that visitors to the centre kindly give us, help keep the centre open for everyone.

“If you have any information please email [email protected]

Related topics:Police