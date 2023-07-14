NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Police called to late-night report of drunken teens in West Sussex village

Sussex Police officers were called to deal with drunken teens in Ferring on Wednesday night (July 12).
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:28 BST

They attended the scene at around 9pm following reports that a large group of youths had been seen arguing with people, and that there had been some kind of altercation. During the chaos, a bus window was damaged, with officers are continuing to investigate.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “They had moved on to Goring railway station where they were causing further issues, but they would not engage with officers and no offences were identified. This included a young male who had suffered a minor injury to his arm that did not require treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One of the youths tried to walk along the railway tracks and was dealt with by British Transport Police.

Most Popular
Police called to deal with drunken teens. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.Police called to deal with drunken teens. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.
Police called to deal with drunken teens. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

“Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has any information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1576 of 12/07.”

Read more

Motorcyclist 'seriously injured' after crash outside Goring