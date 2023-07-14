They attended the scene at around 9pm following reports that a large group of youths had been seen arguing with people, and that there had been some kind of altercation. During the chaos, a bus window was damaged, with officers are continuing to investigate.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “They had moved on to Goring railway station where they were causing further issues, but they would not engage with officers and no offences were identified. This included a young male who had suffered a minor injury to his arm that did not require treatment.

“One of the youths tried to walk along the railway tracks and was dealt with by British Transport Police.

Police called to deal with drunken teens. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

“Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has any information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1576 of 12/07.”