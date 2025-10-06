Police carry weapon sweep across Hastings and Rother

Volunteer police cadets carried out knife sweeps in the Hastings and Rother area at the weekend.

Six cadets from Sussex Police’s Wealden unit carried out a planned weapon sweep across ‘key areas’ in the Hastings and Rother districts.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Using local knowledge, we focused on parks and recreational grounds known to be busy during weekends.

“Cadets worked in pairs to check public areas such as Bexhill Rec, Sidley Way Skate Park, Hollington Park, Filsham Road Park, and Gensing Road Park. These locations were carefully searched for any hidden weapons or prohibited items.

“Across all sites, our team engaged positively with over 45 members of the public, sharing the purpose of our patrols, offering crime prevention advice, and gathering community feedback.

“We were particularly pleased to receive intelligence from residents concerned about anti-social behaviour and drug activity, which will help us target further patrols.

“Community engagement was great, and it was clear that local residents appreciated both the cadets’ efforts and the visible police presence.

“A big thank you to everyone who stopped to chat with us, and well done to our cadets for their professionalism and enthusiasm throughout the day.”