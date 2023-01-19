Police said the bomb disposal team was called to the scene in Caves Road.
Jamie Dixon, who saw the police in the area, said residents in the street had to be evacuated. Police closed the road off of Filsham Road to Grosvenor Crescent after the discovery was made, he added.
He said a number of garages were cordoned off by police as they investigated.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a suspected mine found in Caves Road, St Leonards, about 2.35pm on Thursday, January 19.
"A section of the A259 was temporarily closed as a precaution, pending the arrival of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, who confirmed it was a training aid. The road is expected to reopen imminently. We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.”