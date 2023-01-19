Part of the A259 in St Leonards was closed after a suspected mine was found this afternoon (Thursday, January 19).

Police said the bomb disposal team was called to the scene in Caves Road.

Jamie Dixon, who saw the police in the area, said residents in the street had to be evacuated. Police closed the road off of Filsham Road to Grosvenor Crescent after the discovery was made, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said a number of garages were cordoned off by police as they investigated.

Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a suspected mine found in Caves Road, St Leonards, about 2.35pm on Thursday, January 19.