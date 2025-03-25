Police ‘concerned’ for Crawley man reported missing

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 17:49 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 18:50 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent public appeal to help find a Crawley man who has been reported missing.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen missing Joseph?

"The 45-year-old from Crawley was last seen around 12.45pm today (March 25) and we are concerned about his welfare.

"Joseph is 5’5”, of skinny build with long brown hair. He was last seen wearing high top light brown trainers, black tracksuit bottoms and a green Parker coat.

"If you see Joseph, please call 999 immediately quoting serial 638 of 25/03.

Joseph, 45, from Horsham has been reported missing.

1. Police ‘concerned’ for Horsham man reported missing

Joseph, 45, from Horsham has been reported missing. Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:Sussex PoliceCrawley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice