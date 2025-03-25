Police ‘concerned’ for Crawley man reported missing

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen missing Joseph?
"The 45-year-old from Crawley was last seen around 12.45pm today (March 25) and we are concerned about his welfare.
"Joseph is 5’5”, of skinny build with long brown hair. He was last seen wearing high top light brown trainers, black tracksuit bottoms and a green Parker coat.
"If you see Joseph, please call 999 immediately quoting serial 638 of 25/03.
