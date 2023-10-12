BREAKING
Police 'concerned for the welfare' of missing 50 year-old woman from Hailsham

Sussex Police have renewed their appeal for a missing 50 year-old woman missing from Hailsham and have raised their concerns for her welfare.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Oct 2023, 07:47 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 07:48 BST
Mai, 50, is missing from Hailsham and was last seen on Friday, September 29 at around 1pm.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are still searching for 50-year-old Mai who is missing from Hailsham.

“Mai was last seen around 1pm on Friday (September 29) and concern is growing for her welfare.

Mai, 50, is missing from Hailsham and was last seen on Friday, September 29 at around 1pm. Picture: Sussex PoliceMai, 50, is missing from Hailsham and was last seen on Friday, September 29 at around 1pm. Picture: Sussex Police
“She is described as 5’ 3” and of slim build with straight, black hair normally worn in a ponytail.

“She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black t-shirt, grey jumper and white trainers.

“Mai has links to Eastbourne. If you see her or know where she is, please call 101 quoting serial 1636 of 29/09.”

