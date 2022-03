Crawley Police tweeted that the police are concerned for the welfare of Craig Topping, 38, who was last seen on Thursday, March 17.

Police said Craig was last seen wearing a grey hooded top with a Mickey Mouse logo and casual grey trousers or jeans.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said if you see Craig to report it online or on 101 quoting serial 1140 of 17/03.

Sussex Police are concerned for the welfare of Craig Topping, 38, who has been reported missing in Crawley. Photo: Sussex Police