Police concerned for welfare of 18 year-old missing from Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police have raised their concerns for the welfare of an 18 year-old who has gone missing.

Christopher, 18, is currently missing from Brighton and was last seen on June 9.

In a statement, a spokesperson: “Have you seen Christopher who has been reported missing in Brighton?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The 18-year-old is from Wokingham in Berkshire but was sighted in Dukes Lane, Brighton, at about 11.40am today (Sunday, June 9).

Christopher, 18, is currently missing from Brighton and was last seen on June 9. Picture: Sussex Police

"Christopher is 5'10", slim with short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, red T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms, grey Crocs shoes, and a beige cap. He was also seen carrying a black ruckscack.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare.