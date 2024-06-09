Police concerned for welfare of 18 year-old missing from Sussex

Sussex Police have raised their concerns for the welfare of an 18 year-old who has gone missing.

Christopher, 18, is currently missing from Brighton and was last seen on June 9.

In a statement, a spokesperson: “Have you seen Christopher who has been reported missing in Brighton?

"The 18-year-old is from Wokingham in Berkshire but was sighted in Dukes Lane, Brighton, at about 11.40am today (Sunday, June 9).

Christopher, 18, is currently missing from Brighton and was last seen on June 9. Picture: Sussex Police

"Christopher is 5'10", slim with short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, red T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms, grey Crocs shoes, and a beige cap. He was also seen carrying a black ruckscack.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should call 999 and quote serial 47240109178.”

