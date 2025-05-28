Police 'concerned for welfare' of man reported missing from Horsham

The force said that Rowan, 23, was last seen leaving an address near the town centre at lunchtime on Wednesday, May 28.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “It is believed he was walking towards the Chesworth Farm and Denne Hill area.

"Rowan is 6' with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a full grey tracksuit and white Nike Air Force One trainers.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote serial 581 of 28/05.”